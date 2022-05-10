Youngsters in Sutton invited to get creative for the Queen

To celebrate the occasion, Idlewells Shopping Centre, in Sutton town centre, is holding a bunting design competition for children.

The centre is working with local schools and Sutton Library to distribute bunting templates to youngsters, inviting them to complete a design which celebrates The Queen’s Jubilee.

Templates can also be downloaded from the shopping centre website – idlewells.co.uk – or picked up from a selection of stores at the shopping centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Completed designs can then be submitted to the centre management team either in person, or by emailing a photo of the design to Chloe O’Donnell, centre manager, at [email protected]

The team will then choose up to 10 winning designs to be digitised and created into bunting and displayed throughout the centre during the Jubilee celebrations.