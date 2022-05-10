Youngsters in Sutton invited to get creative for the Queen

To celebrate the occasion, Idlewells Shopping Centre, in Sutton town centre, is holding a bunting design competition for children.
The centre is working with local schools and Sutton Library to distribute bunting templates to youngsters, inviting them to complete a design which celebrates The Queen’s Jubilee.
Templates can also be downloaded from the shopping centre website – idlewells.co.uk – or picked up from a selection of stores at the shopping centre.
Completed designs can then be submitted to the centre management team either in person, or by emailing a photo of the design to Chloe O’Donnell, centre manager, at [email protected]
The team will then choose up to 10 winning designs to be digitised and created into bunting and displayed throughout the centre during the Jubilee celebrations.
A centre spokeswoman said: “Idlewells hopes to excite local children about this very special event and looks forward to receiving lots of wonderful designs.”