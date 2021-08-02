Following community nominations Wynndale Primary School was selected to receive a free first aid workshop.

The session taught the children key life skills, including basic emergency first aid, including how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks and bleeding, to carrying out CPR and dealing with choking.

Held in June, the workshop came courtesy of Mini First Aid, as part of Savlon’s First Aid for Life campaign. The certified classes were by The First Aid Industry Body, Association of First Aiders and Federation of First Aid Training Organisations, and met the 2020 National Curriculum requirements.

Wynndale Primary where children had session in first aid and key life-skills

Headteacher Rebecca Rickersey said: “We were thrilled to have been offered this opportunity and thankful to all the individuals that put our school forward for a nomination.

"The session was so carefully thought out, insightful and informative and it was great for the children to engage in an experience like this outside of their usual classroom activities.”

“It was lovely to see the children’s confidence and skills building throughout the session and it has left them with a great sense of independence and reassurance that they know how to act in a first aid emergency.”

Emma Lambert, who runs the Mini First Aid classes in Nottinghamshire, said: “It was great spending time with the Wynndale children and teachers.

"First aid is such a vital life lesson, it’s always such a rewarding experience being able to share your knowledge with children of a young age, providing them with skills that they not only use throughout their childhood, but later in life too.”

Founded in 2014, by mum-of-six Kate Ball, Mini First Aid was a response to a lack of early years, focused and child-friendly, first aid courses available to young parents and children.

Brand manager Kelly Auty for Savlon added: “As Savlon is considered a first aid kit essential, our partnership with Mini First Aid goes hand in hand. We are proud to have been able to play a part.”

“We’re proud to have been able to play a part in providing the children with these fantastic life lessons and it’s great to hear the children and teachers shared such as positive experience with the Little First Aider Academy.”