Thomas Brown, aged eight, wanted to do something special for the hospice after they provided care to his grandmother before her death from cancer in April.

On Sunday, June 25, Thomas will embark on a six-mile walk from Tibshelf School to the hospice – with bucket in hand to collect donations along the way.

An online fundraising page to support Thomas’s venture has already drummed up more than £530.

Thomas Brown, aged eight, is planning a special walk in memory of his nanna. Photo: Stacey Brown.

On the page, Thomas, from Stonebroom, wrote: “I would like to raise money for the people that helped my nanna.

“Nanna was in the hospice for six weeks, so I am going to walk six miles for her, one mile for each week of her care.

“I will miss Nanna lots. She made the best cakes, gave us the best holidays and gave us lots of love and I miss her so much.”

Mum Stacey Brown said she is extremely proud of Thomas and will join her son, along with his uncle and grandfather, for the walk on Sunday.

“We’re hoping to do it in the morning before the heat kicks in,” the 33-year-old said.

“It will roughly take us about three or four hours.

“Thomas doesn’t realise what a good thing he’s doing. When we first set the fundraising target, he didn’t think we’d even manage to raise £100. Now every time it’s going up and up, he’s shocked.

“We’re all so proud of him for what he’s doing. It’s amazing.”