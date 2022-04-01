Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield neighbourhood team and Mansfield Operation Reacher team, alongside PC Phil Broughton, from Police Interceptors, attended a community event at Spectrum WASP.

Spectrum WASP – We Are Special People – is based at Ransom Wood business park and provides support for parents with children and young people on the autism spectrum with disabilities, special and additional needs.

A police spokesman said: “The visit gave the children and young people an insight into different aspects of our daily jobs.

“This was a special evening for them all and hopefully made their day.”

A message from Jon Ball, your Chad Editor: Since 1952, your Mansfield and Ashfield Chad has helped the voices of our community be heard - and with your support, we'll continue for generations to come. Subscribe to our print edition via chad.co.uk/subscriptions #buyapaper

1. All smiles All smiles in the back of a police van. Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police Photo Sales

2. Mean streets of Mansfield Police said they hoped the event was a 'special evening' for the young people. Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police Photo Sales

3. Policemen getting younger A youngster tries a police jacket for size. Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police Photo Sales

4. On patrol Some of the young people had the chance to sit in a patrol car. Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police Photo Sales