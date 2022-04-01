Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Mansfield neighbourhood team and Mansfield Operation Reacher team, alongside PC Phil Broughton, from Police Interceptors, attended a community event at Spectrum WASP.
Spectrum WASP – We Are Special People – is based at Ransom Wood business park and provides support for parents with children and young people on the autism spectrum with disabilities, special and additional needs.
A police spokesman said: “The visit gave the children and young people an insight into different aspects of our daily jobs.
“This was a special evening for them all and hopefully made their day.”
1. All smiles
All smiles in the back of a police van.
Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police
2. Mean streets of Mansfield
Police said they hoped the event was a 'special evening' for the young people.
Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police
3. Policemen getting younger
A youngster tries a police jacket for size.
Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police
4. On patrol
Some of the young people had the chance to sit in a patrol car.
Photo: Facebook/Nottinghamshire Police