Youngsters dress as range of characters for World Book Day

World Book day was created by UNESCO in 1995 to celebrate books and authors and encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.
In England, it is celebrated on the first Thursday in March every year,
Many schools get involved, with children encouraged to dress as their favourite book character for the day.
1. Golden ticket
Laura Amos sent in this image of seven-year-old Logan, dressed as a golden ticket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.
Photo: Laura Amos
2. Cinderella
Sheri Jones sent in this picture of three-year-old Ella, dressed as Cinderella.
Photo: Sheri Jones
3. Hogwarts Express
Charlie Brooks sent in this image of 10-year-old Oscar dressed as the Hogwarts Express and a Slytherin student, from the Harry Potter series of books, for World Book Day.
Photo: Charlie Brooks
4. Matilda and Miss Trunchbull
Terri Bird sent this picture of best friends Taya, aged six, and seven-year-old Rosie who both turned up, by coincidence,as characters from Matilda - Miss Trunchbull and the title character - for World Book Day at Birklands Primary School in Warsop.
Photo: Terri Bird