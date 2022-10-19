About 25 students at the Christine March School of Dance, some dressed up in 1980s-style costumes, took part in the ‘Big Boogie Dance’, showing off special routines.

Ranging in age from five to 17, they danced non-stop for two hours to generate the money for the Lashes Foundation, which provides help to anyone in the local community who needs it.

"I gave them sponsorship forms to fill in and scratch cards to sell, and they did really well to raise so much,” said Caroline Lane, who runs the popular school, which is based at The Hall on Beulah Road.

Some of the young dancers at the Christine March School who took part in the sponsored 'Big Boogie Dance' event.

"We also ran a name-the-teddy-bear competition and sold tea, coffee and cakes, as well as Lashes merchandise. Parents got involved too, and it was a lot of fun. Everyone enjoyed themselves.”

Caroline herself helped to lead the sponsored dance, along with her trainee student teacher, 16-year-old Ruth Lamb, her daughter, 13-year-old Lacey Lane, and fellow student, Ava Thompson, who is also 13.

Several youngsters raised more than £50, but pride of place went to eight-year-old Rosie May Boden, who brought in £90 worth of sponsorship.

Some of the older students, dressed in 1980s-style costumes, all set for the sponsored dance.

Lashes was launched last year by Clipstone parents Emma and Lee Wilson in memory of their daughter, Evie, who died at the age of 13. It was named charity of the year at the Mansfield and Ashfield Business Awards of 2022.

A spokesperson issued a Facebook message of thanks to the dance school, saying: “Your support is greatly appreciated.”

The school, which has now been running for more than 50 years, continues to thrive, with about 90 members.

It was originally set up by Caroline’s mum, Christine March, who is now 72 but is still involved.

Last weekend, several dancers from the school took part at the prestigious Can You Dance Super Convention, which took place in Liverpool. The event is regarded as the biggest platform for dance schools in the UK and one of the largest dance events of the year.