Mansfield Maun Motorcycle Club has donated £106 to the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA).

Tim Hudd and some of the championship riders presented Richard Fletcher, volunteer community representative for DLRAA, with the money at their final round of Midlands Oset and Minichamps Championships near Holloway in Derbyshire.

The donation was raised when the club decided to choose to support the DLRAA at this year’s championship.