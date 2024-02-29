Young people to take over former Debenhams store in Mansfield for one of a kind creative arts festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The free community event, led by 14-24 year-olds will open on Saturday March 9 at Four Seasons Shopping Centre.

The former Debenhams store is set to be transformed into a creative arts hub for the day with activities and zones all produced and designed by the students at The Brunts Academy, MyPlace, Inspire College, Portland College, Wings School, Outward Academy and West Nottinghamshire College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With captivating installations, photography and fashion exhibitions, puppet shows, circus acts, a silent disco, and DJ set and stage lined

Young people from the Takeover volunteering programme based in Mansfield and Ashfield are gearing up to showcase their creative talents at DepARTment Festival, landing for one day only in Mansfield.

up, the day-long event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of arts for families and visitors.

Anyone coming along can also join in workshops with artists throughout the day, as well as t-shirt printing and spill-the-paint arts and crafts sessions for little ones.

Takeover is a programme powered by the government’s Volunteering Futures Fund, aimed at fostering the creative talents of young people in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanessa Oxspring, manager of the captivate and Takeover partnership, said: “Takeover has been a brilliant programme to run over the last two years, we’ve loved supporting young people in the area engage with creative arts and seeing them discover new passions and pathways into creative industries. It’s given them a massive boost of confidence, it highlights just how important creative inspiration, ideas and art projects are to young people’s development.”

Further information about the event can be found at www.inspireculture.org.uk/whats-on/events/department-festival/

Inspire: culture, learning and libraries and captivate, Ashfield and Mansfield’s local cultural education partnership received £262,000 from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sports, delivered by Arts Council England, to develop volunteering opportunities across both areas.

The grant has been used to deliver ‘Takeover’, a two-year programme which launched in June 2022, to provide young people aged 14-24, and those with disabilities, the opportunity to volunteer and develop their creativity, talent, leadership, and employability skills in the creative art industries.