Young people in Nottinghamshire urged to get their Covid-19 vaccine
Young people aged 16 and 17 in Nottinghamshire are able to walk into certain sites for their Covid-19 vaccine – including Sutton’s King’s Mill Hospital and Mansfield Vaccination Centre.
Young people within this age group can get their jab at walk-in clinics across the county.
The clinics offer a convenient option as people can drop in at any time between the advertised opening hours without making an appointment.
Sites offering the drop-in jabs for teenagers include King’s Mill Hospital and Mansfield Vaccination Centre on Chesterfield Road, as well as Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre and Forest Recreation Ground.
Among those who have already taken up the offer is 16-year-old Ellie Carter.
She said: “I went to the King’s Mill Hospital site to get my vaccine and it was very quick and simple. There were lots of other people getting theirs at the same time too.
“The staff were so nice and each person I spoke to throughout the process was helpful and explained what the process was, I felt very well informed.
"I am scared of needles, and I was put at ease straight away.
“I decided to get vaccinated as I wanted to make sure I was protected before I went to college, and I think being vaccinated will mean being able to live a normal life again.
"I also think it is very important for protecting those around me.”
Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group, said: “It is fantastic to see so many 16 and 17-year-olds keen to get themselves, and those around them, protected from Covid-19 and we are delighted to be able to offer walk in appointments for this age group across the county and city.
“By offering this now we will be in a position to ensure that younger people will have some protection against the virus when they return to school or college in September.
"I would urge anyone to come along and receive their vaccination but please do check the sites and opening times on our website first.”