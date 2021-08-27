Young people within this age group can get their jab at walk-in clinics across the county.

The clinics offer a convenient option as people can drop in at any time between the advertised opening hours without making an appointment.

Sites offering the drop-in jabs for teenagers include King’s Mill Hospital and Mansfield Vaccination Centre on Chesterfield Road, as well as Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre and Forest Recreation Ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie Carter, 16 had her Covid-19 vaccine at King's Mill Hospital

Among those who have already taken up the offer is 16-year-old Ellie Carter.

She said: “I went to the King’s Mill Hospital site to get my vaccine and it was very quick and simple. There were lots of other people getting theirs at the same time too.

“The staff were so nice and each person I spoke to throughout the process was helpful and explained what the process was, I felt very well informed.

"I am scared of needles, and I was put at ease straight away.

“I decided to get vaccinated as I wanted to make sure I was protected before I went to college, and I think being vaccinated will mean being able to live a normal life again.

"I also think it is very important for protecting those around me.”

Amanda Sullivan, accountable officer at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire clinical commissioning group, said: “It is fantastic to see so many 16 and 17-year-olds keen to get themselves, and those around them, protected from Covid-19 and we are delighted to be able to offer walk in appointments for this age group across the county and city.

“By offering this now we will be in a position to ensure that younger people will have some protection against the virus when they return to school or college in September.

"I would urge anyone to come along and receive their vaccination but please do check the sites and opening times on our website first.”