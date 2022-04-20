Seven-year-old Erin Jackman completed a swim, run and cycle ride to raise money for the Children’s Air Ambulance, while flies critically ill babies and children from one hospital to another for specialist care.

Starting with a 100-metre swim at Dukeries Leisure Centre in Ollerton, Erin then completed a two-kilometre run before finishing with a 5km cycle, all to raise funds for the national charity.

Erin said: “I chose to do a triathlon, because it was a really difficult challenge, so I thought people might give more money,” expressed Erin.

Erin Jackman tackled her own triathlon challenge.

“The hardest part was the biking, because it was raining really hard, and it was very windy that day.”

Erin began her journey with the charity after signing up to be a member of #TheCrew, a club for children linked to it.

She said: “I love the Children's Air Ambulance as it can make children's lives much easier if they are poorly or have really bad difficulties.

“I also love the local emergency air ambulances and I want to be a helicopter emergency medical service doctor when I grow up, because you get to save people's lives and work on a helicopter.”

Erin Jackman during the cycle leg of her personal triathlon.

Proud mum Helen Jackman said: “I’m incredibly proud of Erin, especially considering the weather conditions on the day, but she was determined and completed the whole challenge in under an hour.”

Erin has raised £260 from her triathlon and is already thinking about her next challenge to raise more money for the air ambulance.

Anoushka Brown, TCAA youth development manager, said: “Erin is an inspirational young girl for taking on such a tough challenge and completing it in under an hour.

“It’s great to see her enjoying being a member of #TheCrew and already raising £260 for our charity. We really appreciate her efforts.”

Erin on the 2km run section of her triathlon.

Members of #TheCrew learn about saving lives, helicopters, medicine, fundraising and how a charity works. The club offers advice and teaching on community work, volunteering, working as part of a team, and supporting good causes which form part of many school curriculums.

Anoushka said: “It is completely free to join and, once signed up, members will receive an awesome welcome pack.”