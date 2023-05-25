News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Young Mansfield 'superstar' born with one eye set to sing alongside hip-hip trio Ndubz on tour

A budding eight-year-old singer is set to take to the stage with a popular hip-hop act as part of their upcoming national tour.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 25th May 2023, 06:30 BST- 2 min read

Myah Hauxwell was born with severe micropthalmia, which meant she only had one eye at birth.

Mum Lauren Hauxwell has spent most of Myah’s life fundraising for specialist prosthetic eyes, and watching her daughter having multiple painful operations to expand her eye socket as she grew.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doctors told Lauren that Myah’s micropthalmia would affect her balance, coordination and distance perception, meaning she would struggle with hitting major milestones.

Myah is set to appear alongside Ndubz at the Incora County Ground in Derby on June 24.Myah is set to appear alongside Ndubz at the Incora County Ground in Derby on June 24.
Myah is set to appear alongside Ndubz at the Incora County Ground in Derby on June 24.
Most Popular

She was not expected to walk until at least 18 months, but surprised everyone by walking at just eight months old.

And she did not stop there. Myah soon learned to dance and went from strength to strength, winning competitions all over the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her enthusiasm for performance has now led her to become a singer, with the determined youngster set to appear alongside hiphop trio Ndubz when their summer tour comes to Derby next month.

Lauren said: “She stopped dancing during the lockdowns, as it affected her so much not being able to see people and everything going online. It really threw her off.

Myah Hauxwell and her proud mum, Lauren.Myah Hauxwell and her proud mum, Lauren.
Myah Hauxwell and her proud mum, Lauren.

“But after the lockdowns ended, her confidence started to grow back and she took an interest in singing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She’s been singing for about a year now and she’s coming on leaps and bounds – she really is so good and her teacher is absolutely obssessed with her.”

Read More
Plans revealed to turn Sutton McDonald's drive-thru into a bigger mac

Myah, a pupil at Mansfield’s Berry Hill Primary School, is signed to agency Icons Talent and was offered the opportunity to perform on the Derby leg of the Ndubz tour on Saturday, June 24.

Eight-year-old Myah is a budding singer and performer.Eight-year-old Myah is a budding singer and performer.
Eight-year-old Myah is a budding singer and performer.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As part of the show, Myah will sing with The Voice quarter-finalist Lyvia Music in front of up to 4,000 people.

“She can’t wait,” Lauren said. “She’s done some little performances before but this will be the first major one. It’s a big deal singing in front of that many people.”

The concert will also include a performance from singer Wes Nelson, who appeared in ITV2 reality series Love Island.

Lauren hopes the Mansfield community will support Myah as she continues to blossom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m absolutely over the moon with her,” she said. “She’s just an absolute superstar all round. My little warrior. She deserves everything and more.”

Related topics:DoctorsDerby