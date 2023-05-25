Myah Hauxwell was born with severe micropthalmia, which meant she only had one eye at birth.

Mum Lauren Hauxwell has spent most of Myah’s life fundraising for specialist prosthetic eyes, and watching her daughter having multiple painful operations to expand her eye socket as she grew.

Doctors told Lauren that Myah’s micropthalmia would affect her balance, coordination and distance perception, meaning she would struggle with hitting major milestones.

Myah is set to appear alongside Ndubz at the Incora County Ground in Derby on June 24.

She was not expected to walk until at least 18 months, but surprised everyone by walking at just eight months old.

And she did not stop there. Myah soon learned to dance and went from strength to strength, winning competitions all over the country.

Her enthusiasm for performance has now led her to become a singer, with the determined youngster set to appear alongside hiphop trio Ndubz when their summer tour comes to Derby next month.

Lauren said: “She stopped dancing during the lockdowns, as it affected her so much not being able to see people and everything going online. It really threw her off.

Myah Hauxwell and her proud mum, Lauren.

“But after the lockdowns ended, her confidence started to grow back and she took an interest in singing.

“She’s been singing for about a year now and she’s coming on leaps and bounds – she really is so good and her teacher is absolutely obssessed with her.”

Myah, a pupil at Mansfield’s Berry Hill Primary School, is signed to agency Icons Talent and was offered the opportunity to perform on the Derby leg of the Ndubz tour on Saturday, June 24.

Eight-year-old Myah is a budding singer and performer.

As part of the show, Myah will sing with The Voice quarter-finalist Lyvia Music in front of up to 4,000 people.

“She can’t wait,” Lauren said. “She’s done some little performances before but this will be the first major one. It’s a big deal singing in front of that many people.”

The concert will also include a performance from singer Wes Nelson, who appeared in ITV2 reality series Love Island.

Lauren hopes the Mansfield community will support Myah as she continues to blossom.

