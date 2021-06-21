Young Mansfield songwriter releases new song to highlight racial profiling and injustice

Sash Moyo, who is originally from Zimbabwe and moved to Mansfield six years ago, is keen to use his platform as a musician to speak openly about racism and injustice and engage with people in the area.

Now the 19-year-old singer has released Screaming Out Loud under his stage name of SM-1 in the hope of increasing awareness of racial profiling.

The video was recorded in and around Mansfield last month – and includes scenes in front of Mansfield Police Station on Great Central Road.

Sash has released the song under his stage name SM-1

Sash said: “I wrote this song to spread awareness really, things need to change.

"This song is not just about black lives, it is happening within many races.

"As the lyrics say, we won’t be silenced until this thing is equal.”

The full track is available on YouTube here.

