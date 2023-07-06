News you can trust since 1952
Young Mansfield parents in £8,000 of debt given 'life-changing' opportunity on TV show

A young couple from Mansfield who featured on a Channel 5 reality show are celebrating after being gifted a “life-changing” opportunity.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:27 BST- 2 min read

Heather Robertson, aged 24, and 22-year-old Bradley Robertson, appeared on Rich House, Poor House.

The popular reality show sees two families with contrasting lifestyles and finances swap homes and budgets for a week in a real-life Airbnb arrangement.

Heather and Bradley opened up about their financial struggles on the show, especially when it came to childcare for their daughter – which led them to be deeply in debt.

Heather and Bradley Robertson featured on TV's ‘Rich House, Poor House’ last month. Photo: submitted.Heather and Bradley Robertson featured on TV's ‘Rich House, Poor House’ last month. Photo: submitted.
Heather and Bradley Robertson featured on TV's ‘Rich House, Poor House’ last month. Photo: submitted.
Bradley said the family made mistakes with money, because they were previously “naive”, and were now living on a strict budget of £87.52 per week.

“We didn't really know how to set bills up and that sort of thing,” he said.

“So basically they accumulated over time until it got quite overwhelming.”

Heather said: “It was an unplanned pregnancy and it was terrifying to be honest.

“When the debt was at its peak, at its highest, the debt was coming it at about £12,000.”

In the episode, the couple swapped lives with Abi Hookway, managing director of leading UK property firm, Redmayne Smith.

Abi’s personal experience, as a divorced mum-of-two who has also struggled with debt in the past, meant she was understanding of the couple’s circumstances and its impact.

Abi, along with Gordie Smith, Redmayne Smith chief executive officer, who also featured in the programme, was shocked at how much Heather and Brad spent on outgoings and hatched a plan to help.

At the end of the episode, Abi and Gordie presented the couple with a life-changing offer – to relocate to Doncaster and work for the company.

Heather, with a background in human resources, was offered a HR position, while Bradley was offered a position in the sales team.

The couple beamed after hearing the news, before quickly accepting their new full-time roles.

This month, they started their new jobs and said the offer was “life-changing”.

“I just can't believe it's real and happened to us,” Heather said.

Abi said: “It was difficult to see how much Heather and Brad were struggling with their finances and outgoings, and I’m thrilled we were able to offer them both the opportunity to work with us.”

Related topics:MansfieldChannel 5