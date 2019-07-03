Young Mansfield musician's chance to play Splendour festival

A young singer-songwriter from Mansfield will take to the stage this weekend in the final future sound of Nottingham battle, with the winner going on to play at this year’s Splendour festival.

Remy, who is part of the Inspire Youth Arts record label FirstLight, secured a place in the final thanks to a public vote and will perform alongside the six other finalists at the free gig at Rock City on Sunday July 7.

With his emotive and unique vocals, Remy also performed at the recent BBC Introducing gig at Metronome alongside other performers from the FirstLight label, and won the 2018 Notts Factor.

The Inspire Youth Arts team are based at the Old Library on Leeming Street, Mansfield and offer exciting opportunities for young people to take part in arts projects and programmes in music, dance and digital.

They are part of Inspire who deliver culture, learning and libraries on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council. For more information check out www.inspireculutre.org.uk/iya