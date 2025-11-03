Young Eastwood people gaining life skills through volunteer scheme with council funding

Transform is helping young people into work with funding from Broxtowe Council. Photo: Submitted

A volunteer scheme that helps young people take their first steps into the world of work has received council backing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broxtowe Council has funded local voluntary organisation Transform to run two programmes, supporting local residents to build employability skills, gain confidence, and finding meaningful ways to connect with their community, through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The Transforming Life Chances Clubs (TLCC) have helped young people aged 16-25 in Eastwood and Stapleford to take their first steps into the world of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Eastwood, nine participants are actively developing personal and emotional competencies, with three already volunteering with Transform.

TLCC’s commitment to youth-led decision-making is exemplary and, in a recent milestone, three young participants played a key role in interviewing and selecting a new youth worker – demonstrating the programme’s emphasis on leadership and real-world experience.

Complementing the work with young people, Transform’s Steps Towards Work programme has been a vital support system for Hong Kong BNO (British National Overseas) residents adjusting to life in Broxtowe.

Through six employability training sessions, an employability fair, and 15 drop-in events, participants have gained practical skills – from seasonal job applications to customer service training, the impact is clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent evaluations show 89 per cent of participants increased their understanding of UK job applications, 80 per cent learned something new and 79 per cent felt more confident meeting new people.

These results reflect not just skill-building, but a deeper sense of belonging and empowerment.

Among the many success stories is Shirley Chan, who moved to the UK from Hong Kong with her husband and young child.

Initially feeling isolated and unsure of how to contribute, Shirley attended a Transform drop-in session where she met Phil from The Salvation Army.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That conversation led to a volunteering opportunity at the Salvation Army charity shop in Long Eaton – reigniting her confidence and sense of purpose.

She said: “Starting my volunteer work has been very rewarding and I look forward to continuing to contribute, learn, and grow through this experience.”

Transform is now holding a public volunteering fair on Friday, November 21 between 10am and 1pm at the Broxtowe Council offices in Beeston.

Community organisations and charities are encouraged to book a free stall to connect with potential volunteers.

To register or reserve a stall, please email Transform at [email protected]