Young drivers accelerate road safety in Nottinghamshire

The pre-driver training course, offered by Via East Midlands, Nottinghamshire Council’s highways contractor, in partnership with the authority, allows young people to drive a car in a safe, controlled environment.

It is designed to ‘embed road safety principles’ before they begin driving lessons.

Drivers on the most recent course, at The Minster School, Southwell, were able to take advantage of the opportunity, where they learnt about choosing a good instructor and the responsibilities that come with being a driver, alongside in-car training.Coun Neil Clarke, council transport and environment committee chairman, who visited the latest course, said: “It was great to see young people have this opportunity to get behind the wheel of a car in a safe environment before they are able to begin learning to drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Neil Clarke, third from right, visits staff and youngsters at the pre-driver training course.

“The skills learnt on our pre-driver training course will stay with these new drivers as they go on to have driving lessons in the future.

“This early education on driving safely and responsibly is just one of the ways we can ensure these young people and other drivers stay safe on our roads.

“Research shows young people form their driving attitudes well before they actually take to the road themselves, so it’s important they receive the right message from the right people.