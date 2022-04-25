Young drivers accelerate road safety in Nottinghamshire

The pre-driver training course, offered by Via East Midlands, Nottinghamshire Council’s highways contractor, in partnership with the authority, allows young people to drive a car in a safe, controlled environment.
It is designed to ‘embed road safety principles’ before they begin driving lessons.
Drivers on the most recent course, at The Minster School, Southwell, were able to take advantage of the opportunity, where they learnt about choosing a good instructor and the responsibilities that come with being a driver, alongside in-car training.Coun Neil Clarke, council transport and environment committee chairman, who visited the latest course, said: “It was great to see young people have this opportunity to get behind the wheel of a car in a safe environment before they are able to begin learning to drive.
“The skills learnt on our pre-driver training course will stay with these new drivers as they go on to have driving lessons in the future.
“This early education on driving safely and responsibly is just one of the ways we can ensure these young people and other drivers stay safe on our roads.
“Research shows young people form their driving attitudes well before they actually take to the road themselves, so it’s important they receive the right message from the right people.
“If you have children aged between 15 and 17, I encourage you to keep an eye out for the next round of pre-driver training courses as they are an invaluable experience for young people.”