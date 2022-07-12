Young dancers from Kimberley excited to perform in prestigious ballet

Young dancers Maisie Bates, 13, and Georgina Milson, 14. Photo by Ben Garner.

Kaelyn Piedallu-Wilson, 11, Maisie Bates, 14, and Georgina Milson, 13, were selected to join the English Youth Ballet (EYB) in its performance of Sleeping Beauty, which will be staged at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal this month.

The girls were selected from hundreds in a competitive video audition earlier this year.

They will perform alongside international professional dancers and have had the chance to experience the life of a professional ballerina in rehearsals.

Kaelyn Piedallu-Wilson, 11, from Langley Mill. Photo by Ben Garner.

Kaelyn, from Langley Mill, said she is thrilled to be taking part in such a prestigious production.

She said: “I started dancing two years ago because I saw ballerinas dancing on stage and I wanted to be like them. It was magical and I felt inspired.

“When I dance I feel happy and free. I feel proud and honoured to be a part of EYB.”

Maisie, from Nuthall, added: “Dancing allows me to express myself in ways I have never done before.

“Through different styles, I have found a way to communicate my feelings and show my passion. I have always wanted to be a dancer and that will never change.

“I feel truly honoured to be part of the EYB team. I was delighted to be selected following the audition and I look forward to the opportunities ahead.

“I know I will learn a lot from the experience and I have always dreamed of dancing at the Theatre Royal.”

Georgina, who lives in Awsworth, started dancing when she was three years old.

She said: “I love being able to express myself through dance and the challenges of learning new steps and pushing myself makes me feel more confident.“I didn't believe that I would get in to EYB so I was really surprised when I did.

“I'm enjoying rehearsals and I am nervous for the performance as I've never done a show like this before.

“I'm really happy to be part of something so big and exciting and can't wait to see the final performance.”