Young carers from Mansfield turn adrenalin junkies with paintballing trip

Young carers from Mansfield were able to put their home life to one side with a special trip out.

By Jon Ball
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 4:30 pm

As part of the monthly activities provided by the Nottinghamshire Carers Hub, 24 young carers from across Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood enjoyed a trip paintballing at Adrenalin Jungle, between Bilsthorpe and Kingss Clipstone in Sherwood Forest.

Zena Cameron, a support worker with the hub, said: “Paintballing had been a long requested activity and it was thanks in part to local charities who had donated funds to our Young Carers which enabled the activity to happen; thank you so much.”

She said the 24 young carers were split into two teams ‘in an all-out battle’.

Young carers from Mansfield went paintballing to Adrenalin Jungle in Sherwood Forest.

"There lots of laughs and paint stains and two hours later, the blues were crowned the winners.”

Young carers aged seven-17 interested in accessing the service are asked to contact Zena on 07710 087648, or at [email protected]

