Young carers from Mansfield turn adrenalin junkies with paintballing trip

As part of the monthly activities provided by the Nottinghamshire Carers Hub, 24 young carers from across Mansfield and Newark & Sherwood enjoyed a trip paintballing at Adrenalin Jungle, between Bilsthorpe and Kingss Clipstone in Sherwood Forest.

Zena Cameron, a support worker with the hub, said: “Paintballing had been a long requested activity and it was thanks in part to local charities who had donated funds to our Young Carers which enabled the activity to happen; thank you so much.”

She said the 24 young carers were split into two teams ‘in an all-out battle’.

"There lots of laughs and paint stains and two hours later, the blues were crowned the winners.”