You could own this three story Mansfield office block for £185,000

An office block in the heart of Mansfield it set to go up for auction at a guide price of £185,000.

The block, at St Peters Court, Station Street, will go under the hammer at the Nottingham Racecourse auction on Thursday June 6.

The block, at2 St Peters Court, Station Street, which will go under the hammer at the Nottingham Racecourse auction on ThursdayJune 6.

The modern property, which has a guide price of £185,000, consists of a reception and open plan back office on the ground floor, two further offices, kitchen and staff WCs on the first floor and three further offices on the top floor. The ongoing tenancy is for three years and began in March 2017.

The property will be sold by SDL Auctions Graham Penny.

Nick Trow, auctions valuer at SDL said: "This would be an ideal commercial investment as it has three floors of high quality office accommodation. Two of the floors are currently let to an employment consultancy business, realising an annual rental income of £21,500, leaving the top floor vacant and suitable for letting to a third party or for the buyer to occupy themselves.

“There is also the possibility of converting the premises to residential accommodation, subject to the usual planning consents and the attractive design of the property would lend itself well to such a conversion.”

Inside the property

“The location, right in the heart of Mansfield, makes this property attractive to commercial tenants, homebuyers and private renters alike, with both transport links and shops right on the doorstep.”

To find out more, visit: sdlauctions.co.uk