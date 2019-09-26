Sherwood Pines has introduced a new way of seeing the ancient forest - after-dark Segway tours.

The sundown Segway tours start this Autumn, and give thrill-seekers a chance to explore the forest with only a head torch and the night sky to light the way.

You can now tour Sherwood Pines at night - on a Segway

Thrill-seekers are being invited to make the most of the night drawing in with the tours, which are coming exclusively to Go Ape Sherwood Pines this Autumn for three nights only.

Jamie Marshall, site manager at Go Ape Sherwood Pines, said: “The new Sundown Segways offer something different for anyone looking to switch up their Autumnal evenings with an adventure that’ll stay with them long after the experience ends. If you’ve had a bad day, this is guaranteed to make you feel 50 feet tall!

"Go Ape Segways are challenging at the best of times, and extra challenging navigating the twists and turns of the forest in the dark, but that makes it all the more fun.”

The hour-long experience is ideal for friends looking to stretch out the summer fun and inject some adventure into the new season.

The hour-long Sundown Segway tour costs £35pp, and are available on the following dates:

October 26 – sessions running from 5pm, 6:20pm

November 2– sessions running from 5pm, 6:20pm

November 9 – sessions running from 5pm, 6:20pm

With only a limited number of sessions available, extreme adventurers are being urged to book ahead to avoid disappointment. Head to www.goape.co.uk/sundown for more information.