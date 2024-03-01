WW2 plane crash at King's Clipstone remembered

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Monday 26th February a short service of remembrance commemorating the 80th anniversary of the crash was held at Broomhill Grange.

The Bomber, on a training flight from Winthorpe near Newark, ran out of fuel and nose dived into a field near the farmhouse.

Of the seven crew on board, five were killed and two survived.

The memorial to the crew of the Canadian Airforce Bomber

Some years ago the owners of Broomhill Grange, Robert and Jane Belby, erected a permanent memorial on the crash site.

And despite the cold, wet and windy weather 30 members of the Clipstone community attended the service to pay their respects.