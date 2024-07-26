Worst areas for dog fouling in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw according to readers

1. Dog fouling
In a Facebook post, we said: "Bins are provided for a reason, but unfortunately, some dog owners are using the path as a dumping ground for their dog's waste. Where are the areas most affected by dog waste?" Readers were quick to comment.Photo: National World
2. Everywhere (said one reader)
When asked for the worst affected areas, Amy Blood said: "Everywhere! People are vile."Photo: National World
3. Valley Road, Worksop
Dozens of readers cited Valley Road park in Worksop as a major hotspot for dog fouling.Photo: Google Maps
4. Oxclose Wood, Mansfield Woodhouse
A popular dog walking woods, Oxclose Wood is situated next to Mansfield Woodhouse Railway station. According to multiple readers, this is a hot spot for dog fouling. Steph Wright said: "Oxclose Wood definitely. Some even bag it and leave it, which is worse for wildlife and the people who have to bin it for them."Photo: Google
