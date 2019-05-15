World class extreme sports park given green light for Sutton

Sutton is set to become the home of one of Europe's biggest extreme sports parks after plans were given the green light by Ashfield District Council.

The team behind Asylum Academy for Extreme Sports in Huthwaite submitted a planning application to the council in February to move their park to Sutton.

Jack Plowman managing director of Asylum Academy for Extreme Sports in Huthwaite.

The academy has been based at Fulwood Road North, for more than five years, offering facilities for skaters, BMX and scooter riders.

Climbers will be able to push their limits and test their abilities if a new bouldering wall after the plans were given the go-ahead.

Under the plans, the academy will change the use of an industrial unit at the Old Sheepbridge Works, off Hamilton Road, to leisure purposes.

Jack Plowman, managing director, said the centre attracts more than 10,000 visitors each year and has outgrown its current facilities.

It will now move to a 24,275sq ft which will double its footprint.

Jack, 28, said: “It’s very similar to what we have only the premises at Hamilton Road is double the size of what we have got and there is some more scope to build some proper cool stuff.

"It will be one of the biggest parks in Europe if it all goes ahead.”

Mr Plowman, runs the centre, a registered charity, with mum Janice.

He said the move will allow them to offer training areas - there are three BMX riders at the centre set to represent Britain in the 2020 Olympics.

Last year the centre gave more than £30,000 worth of free riding to kids through Banardo’s and special needs schools.

He added: “We will have more room and a chance to provide these opportunities to kids who need it.”

The new centre, which Mr Plowman previously said is hoped to be open "by the summer", would be open from 3pm until 10pm on weekdays, and from 10am until 10pm on weekends.