Work to start on £390,000 revamp of Kirkby pub

Work is due to start next week to refurbish The Kingsway pub, Kirkby, to have it ready in time for Christmas.

Works are expected to take around seven weeks, with Henry and Leah Laycock at the helm as the pub’s new licensees.

The investment is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Barsm and the pub is expected to reopen in December, creating 15 new jobs.

The outside will be painted and clad, and the garden will see a new children’s play area, spacious patio, seating for 96, festoon lighting and new planting.

The inside of The Kingsway will receive a major makeover to make it a contemporary, welcoming family venue.

A new menu of pub favourites will be introduced, ranging from pies and steaks to burgers and curries as well as a children’s menu with special kid-sized cutlery and crockery.

The Kingsway will become a destination for sports fans with the introduction of Sky and BT Sports, complete with high-resolution screens and sound system.

The Laycocks say they want the Kingsway to become a community hub, opening as a meeting point for local organisations.

They also plan to host quizzes, music nights, children’s games afternoons, darts teams, charity fundraisers and fun days.

Though Henry and Leah have worked in hospitality for more than a decade, The Kingsway is their first pub.

Henry said: “We’ve spent two years looking for our ideal pub. We love Kirkby, and knew The Kingsway was the one for us as soon as we walked in.

"We wanted a pub that would be a focal point of local life where people could get together and socialise.

"The plans for The Kingsway are amazing and tick all our boxes; the pub will provide something for everyone – whether it's morning coffee, a good lunch or a great night out.”

Grant Morgan-Tolworthy, Star Pub and Bars regional operations director said: " We’re firm believers in the future of the Great British local.

"We’re investing £50 million this year in pubs like The Kingsway to help them keep pace with peoples’ changing needs and expectations so that they can thrive for the long term.

“Henry and Leah have an excellent track record in hospitality and we’re delighted to be joining forces with them to broaden The Kingsway’s appeal and give it a new lease of life.

"The pub will offer lots more reasons to visit when the work is done. We’re working flat out to reopen it well in time for Christmas.”