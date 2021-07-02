Ian Foster, managing director, Sharon Armiger, central services director, Richard Thompson, group sales director and Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield and Eastwood

Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, visited AF Switchgear Ltd to learn more about the electrical engineering company and their plans for further expansion.

During the MPs tour of the building, Lee was eager to hear about the current workforce and the fact that the majority of staff live within Ashfield.

The MP met with the apprentices on shift and he was impressed by the breadth of the apprentiships which range from business and administration to electrical engineering.

The apprentices were eager to impress the company directors as the company has a good reputation for offering permanent, full time employment post qualification.

Currently AF Switchgear Ltd is looking to recruit a new cohort of apprentices. There are four vacant positions and the company has decided to create a further two apprentiships exclusively for women.

Sharon Armiger, the central services director, explained that traditionally women hadn’t applied for the roles and this is something the company want to change.

Ms Armiger said: “We are a great company to work for and offer a variety of work here. We remained open throughout the pandemic and are really excited to expand in the near future.

"We want our workforce to reflect society and want females to look at us and see what we can offer. Gone are the days when men did some jobs and women did others. This work is for everyone and is extremely rewarding.”

Mr Anderson said: “This is a fantastic opportunity and I would encourage all school leavers to take a good look at this company and where an apprenticeship with them could lead.

"I want an Ashfield where everyone has the opportunity to get on and our female school leavers should also consider trades such as electrical engineering.”

Upon successful completion of your apprenticeship there could be the opportunity to pursue engineering, supervisory or sales opportunities within the company.