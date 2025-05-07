Woman's body recovered from Kings Mill Reservoir as death 'unexplained'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in Kings Mill Reservoir.

Officers were called to Kings Mill Reservoir at 11am, Wednesday, May 7, after a woman was spotted in the water by a member of the public.

A large police cordon is now in place as investigation work is carried out.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working to understand how this woman came to be in the water and are currently treating her death as unexplained.

Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in Kings Mill Reservoir. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

“As our investigation into this incident continues, we would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything out of the ordinary in the area over the past few days.”

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 529 of May 5.