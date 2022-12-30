During her time with the organisation, Jane Jefferson, aged 71, has held numerous positions, including a five-year tenure as Nottinghamshire county chairman.

She has also served as president of her own Federation of Gringley-on-the-Hill WI.

During her five-year tenure as county chairman, she worked tirelessly to raise funds for local charities and showed great commitment to the welfare and safety of members, a statement from the Cabinet Office said.

Jane, who lives in Ranskill, has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the Women's Institute in Nottinghamshire.

So committed is Jane to the WI cause that for events of up to 120 people, she nominates herself to do the cooking and baking, rather than adding the cost of caterers.

As county chairman during the WI’s centenary year, in 2015, she visited all 118 WI groups in Nottinghamshire, spearheading all activities which took place.

Jane has devoted more than 40 years to the WI.

Additionally, she volunteered to remain as chairman for an extra year when her federation celebrated its own centenary in 2017.

She ensured extra events took place and that every member had an opportunity to take part in the celebrations.

Aside from her work with the WI, Jane has been supporting the work of Bassetlaw Hospice for more than 20 years, volunteering every Wednesday serving food and drinks and befriending residents.

She undertook a manicure course designed to focus on patients in palliative care and spent time giving manicures to add positivity to the patient’s day.

Over the past 40 years, she has also supported local village groups and events, contributing her time to her community and county making other people’s lives more rewarding and fulfilling.

Speaking about the honour, Jane said: “I just feel humbled and honoured to have been recognised for doing things that I've thoroughly enjoyed doing.

“I feel pleased for the WI to be recognised in this way, and also for Bassetlaw Hospice, because I've worked as a volunteer there for nearly 23 years, and that's very dear to my heart.

"What I do there is an absolute pleasure. I think it's such a worthwhile organisation in this area and for the people of Bassetlaw.

"I think one of the proudest moments was when the WI celebrated its national centenary and we attended a garden party, especially for the WI, at Buckingham Palace. That was a very proud moment because at that time, I was county chairman of Nottinghamshire. To be able to take some of my members to that, I was very proud.

"And two days after that, it was our annual meeting in the Royal Albert Hall, and our seats were right at the front, near the Queen, Princess Anne and the Countess of Wessex.

"It was just absolutely amazing being so close to the Queen and singing God Save the Queen when she was sitting right in front of you.”

