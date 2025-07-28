Woman wearing Union Jack dress is denied entry to Sutton pub

A woman who was refused entry to a Sutton pub because she was wearing a Union Jack dress and carrying a flag, has said she ‘won't be going back’.

Tanya Ostolski, aged 54, tried to enter The Picture House on Fox Street – which is part of the JD Wetherspoon chain – where she was turned away due to her outfit, she claims.

The events followed an anti-illegal immigration protest that took place in Nottingham town centre on July 25, which she attended.

The protest was sparked after Ashfield’s Reform MP Lee Anderson made an unverified claim that a local man who was charged with rape was an asylum seeker.

Tanya Ostolski was denied entry to a Sutton pub because she was wearing a Union Jack dress and carrying a flag. Photo: Submitted

After marching in the protest, Tanya made her way to the The Picture House but was denied entry due to her dress, despite, she said, putting away the flag she was carrying.

The decision caused anger amongst some protesters who clashed with bouncers on Friday evening as they were also denied entry.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoon’s confirmed the pub asked customers with flags and placards not to enter so as not to ‘increase tension’.

But Tanya said: “I’m disgusted, I won’t be going back there.

“I go in there all the time, and I wasn’t causing any trouble.

“The whole day was a peaceful protest.

“I’m a grandma and I’ve never caused any bother.

"I just can't believe this was all over a flag – it was really upsetting.

"I didn't do anything wrong."

According to Tanya, she was first refused entry because she was carrying a St George's cross flag.

But after putting the flag away, Tanya said she was still turned away from the pub.

She claimed witnesses had defended her – calling the bouncers actions ‘unfair’ as she wasn’t ‘causing any trouble’.

Tanya said: “I had the flag tied around my waist.

“He said I couldn’t come in and asked me to put the flag away.

“But I had flags all over my dress and then I was told I could't come in at all.

“I was really confused – it’s just a flag.

“I asked for a valid reason.

“They just kept saying, ‘you’re not coming in’.

“I’m not aggressive and didn’t want to cause trouble, so I just walked away.

“People came up to me and said it was really unfair.

"I’ve heard I won’t be welcome back or I might be barred."

JD Wetherspoon has a ‘no flag’ policy which was prohibits the pubs from hanging the England flag – which had backlash from pubgoers during the 2018 football world cup.

But during the men's Euro 2024, the popular chain overturned it’s policy and allowed the pubs to hang the England flag during the summer tournament.

Wetherspoon’s media officer Eddie Gershon, speaking to local media, said: "Pub managers have a duty under the licensing laws, and as a matter of common sense, to judge every situation on its particular circumstances.

“In this case, the pub manager felt that it was important not to increase tensions.

"Therefore, on this occasion the manager asked customers not to enter with flags or any placards."