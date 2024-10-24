Woman was dragged along the street after cyclist tried to snatch her bag in Sutton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman was dragged along the street and knocked unconscious after a cyclist grabbed her bag in Sutton.

Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images as they appeal for information in relation to the street robbery which happened on Willowbridge Lane, Sutton, at around 10.15am on October 15.

An offender on a bicycle grabbed a woman’s bag as he cycled past her.

The victim was dragged several feet along the pavement before being knocked unconscious.

Although the robber fled empty handed, the victim was left with bruising and was shaken by the incident.

Police officers have been analysing CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house inquiries as well as visiting the victim to offer support.

The suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers. He was riding a red pushbike.

Detective Constable Lisa Shields said: “Thankfully the victim was not seriously hurt but understandably has found the ordeal extremely upsetting.

“We are determined to track down the person responsible and are now in a position to release this image.

“While we appreciate the image is not completely clear, we believe there are people who will know who the cyclist is.

“Likewise, there may be people who have information about the incident, or dashcam, doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage, which could assist officers.”

If you can help, contact you can contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 167 of October 15, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.