Nottinghamshire Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) attended a fair where a woman was injured.

A spokesman for Nottingamshire Police said: "Officers were made aware of a report of a woman being injured on a fairground ride at Fisher Lane Park, Mansfield, at around 2.30pm on Saturday, June 29.

Fisher Lane Park

"Police attended to assist the Health and Safety Executive in their enquiries."

A HSE spokesperson said: “HSE is aware of the incident and making enquiries.”