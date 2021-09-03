Woman in police CCTV appeal over alleged Shirebrook dog theft eliminated from enquiries

A Chihuahua named Tiny had gone missing from Swanwick Avenue sometime between August 7 and August 21, and the force put out an appeal for information.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We have spoken to the woman in the image and we are satisfied that the dog she was seen with is her own and has been for some time.

“Thank you to everyone who responded to our appeal.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have eliminated the woman in the CCTV appeal from their enquiries.

Tiny is described as being black and tan with white paws.

If you have any information which could help police to reunite her with her owner, contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting reference 21000471287.

On Friday, the Government announced that pet theft is to be classed as a new criminal offence to help tackle a ‘worrying’ rise in dog-nappings reported during the pandemic.