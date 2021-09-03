Woman in police CCTV appeal over alleged Shirebrook dog theft eliminated from enquiries
A woman pictured in a CCTV image Derbyshire Constabulary released earlier this week in connection with an alleged dog theft in Shirebrook has contacted officers, who have eliminated her from their enquiries.
A Chihuahua named Tiny had gone missing from Swanwick Avenue sometime between August 7 and August 21, and the force put out an appeal for information.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We have spoken to the woman in the image and we are satisfied that the dog she was seen with is her own and has been for some time.
“Thank you to everyone who responded to our appeal.”
Tiny is described as being black and tan with white paws.
If you have any information which could help police to reunite her with her owner, contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting reference 21000471287.
On Friday, the Government announced that pet theft is to be classed as a new criminal offence to help tackle a ‘worrying’ rise in dog-nappings reported during the pandemic.