The woman had last been seen in Broxtowe Country Park at around 7.15pm on Thursday, January 6, but failed to return home.

Police were called after concerns were raised for her welfare and began an extensive search shortly after 10.20pm.

Following attempts to find her using the police drone and the police helicopter, all efforts turned to searching on the ground and she was finally found by officers on foot in dense woodland just after 2.20am on Friday, January 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman had last been seen in Broxtowe Country Park

Officers were directed to her location and worked quickly to warm her up and get her medical attention.

Detective Constable Keeley Mansell, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers did an outstanding job when they were called and thankfully were able to locate the woman, whose family were incredibly concerned when she didn’t return home.

“By the time they found her she had been exposed to the cold for around seven hours. With a long night ahead of her I have no doubt that the officers involved in this operation all contributed to saving her life.

“This was a very challenging search conducted in freezing temperatures and in total darkness. Everybody involved should be really proud of they achieved.