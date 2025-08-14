Woman charged with charity box theft in Mansfield

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Aug 2025, 10:16 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 10:18 BST
A woman has appeared in court after money was taken from a charity box in Mansfield.

Officers were called to a pub in Clumber Street at around 7.15pm on Friday, August 8, when the incident was reported.

The box was found empty and a suspect was later arrested.

Emma Crowder, 42, has been charged with theft.

Crowder, of Sherwood Street, Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 11, and was remanded to appear at the same venue on August 29.

