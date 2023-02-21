Woman blasts Mansfield Woodhouse supermarket after 86-year-old mum left injured in fall

Margaret Morris was walking into the store pushing her domestic trolley when it hit a loose drainage grill and tipped over, knocking Margaret over too and causing her to injure her leg.

Passers-by and neighbouring shop owners came to Mrs Morris’s aid.

Morrisons later apologised – and reportedly offered her £20 compensation credit to her store card.

However, her daughter Joanne De’Ath says as a result of her injury, Margaret now cannot currently get up or down stairs at home.

And she is angered that the incident even happened in the first place.

She said: “I want more recognition from Morrisons that they shouldn’t have allowed the drain to remain loose and dangerous like that as they did.

“Someone who was there at the time said everyone had been ‘waiting for something like this to happen’.

“I went back to look at the drain the other day and it looks like it’s been fixed, poorly fixed, but there was a load of rubbish in the grill that has been cleaned out, so it’s been treated with a sticking plaster.

“I don’t quite know where to go now but I just want my mum to get some acknowledgement from Morrisons over what happened.

“They offered her £20 and it’s like ‘okay, that’s lovely’, but bearing in mind her injury and her age, I don’t think it steps up to the plate.

“My mum is having trouble walking and she literally cannot go up down the stairs at her home because of her injury so she’s confined to the ground floor.

“It’s not about money, it’s about responsibility and accountability.

"It’s just wrong that there should have been a dangerous drain cover right where people were walking across, Morrisons should have a duty of responsibility to look after their property to prevent things like this happening to people like my mum and that’s my angst.”