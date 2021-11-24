Woman arrested in connection with Islamophobia video in Mansfield town centre

The force received a report of two women and a child being racially abused in Mansfield town centre on Friday November 19.

Officers were made aware of a video showing the two women and a small child being shouted at as they stood in the town centre.

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offence and she remains in custody as enquires continue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A still from the video which went viral online

Sergeant Andy Lee, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have now arrested a woman in connection with an incident that took place in Mansfield town centre on Friday.

“We are aware of a video of the incident that is circulating on social media and want to reassure the public that we are investigating this fully.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes any reports of racially aggravated crimes or incidents extremely seriously and will thoroughly investigate any reports made to us.

“We want to encourage anyone who is a victim of hate to report it to us as soon as possible by calling 101, via CrimeStoppers or through True Vision’s dedicated hate reporting site.”

Councillor Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing at Mansfield District Council, said: “We are aware of the social media video and subsequent arrest.

"Mansfield has a reputation for being a friendly and supportive place and there is no place in our district for incidents such as this or any type of hate crime.

"The council’s Community Safety team works very closely with the Police to take appropriate action against those responsible.

"I’d urge anyone who is subjected to hate or witnesses it to report it immediately so it can be fully investigated.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any CCTV footage is urged to get in contact with the police on 101, quoting incident number 715 of 21 November 2021.

Alternatively information, no matter how small, can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber.