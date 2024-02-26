Winning vocalist wows judges at Mansfield Rotary Junior Showtime 2024 final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winner of the competition was Mia Rathbone, a 15-year-old vocalist from Razzamataz in Mansfield.

Dancemania Dance Troupe, made up of dancers aged 15-18, secured second place by performing a scene from The Lion King.

Ruth Lamb and Macy Shaw, tied in third place in the competition.

Winning vocalist Mia Rathbone (15) from Razzamatazz, pictured with presenter Jo Davis from BBC Radio Nottingham, organiser Paul Bacon, and Rotary President Kelvin Bowman.

Ruth is 18-years-old and trained at the Christine March School of Dance, while Macy is 17-years-old from Star & Stage.

The heats for the competition took place over three nights in February at the Create Theatre Vision West Nottinghamshire College, where 105 acts auditioned.

The judges for the competition were Sarah Swain, Maureen Kennedy, Ashley Booker, and Roger Brown.

Dancemania Dance Troupe (15-18) were runners up after performing a scene from The Lion King. Here is the group pictured with Rotary President, Kelvin Bowman.

In a Facebook post, congratulating the winning act, Razzamataz Theatre Schools Mansfield said: “Mia works so hard, is exceptionally talented and truly deserving of this award.

“We are all so proud of you Mia.”

Christine Bacon, one of the event organisers, praised the incredible talent of all the entries in this year's contest, which marked its 47th year.

The contest has seen previous winners such as Carli Poali, an international singing star who has performed for the Pope, and Lucy Kay, who was the runner-up in ITV's Britain's Got Talent.

Paige Nussey, a recent finalist in the contest, has also been selected out of thousands as part of a four-person entertainment team for a year-long World Cruise.