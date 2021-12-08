Winner has finally come forward to claim huge £202k EuroMillions prize in Mansfield

We ran an appeal last month after it was revealed that the mammoth prize remained unclaimed from the November 2 draw, and one lucky winner has now come forward to claim the £202,406.20 prize.

The Mansfield ticket-holder will now go through the process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the games rules, terms and conditions were adhered to, before the huge sum is released to them.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then have to decide whether or not to go public and share their exciting news – there will be no information on whether it is an individual or syndicate winner, or exactly where the ticket was purchased, unless the ticket-holder decides to go public.

The owner of the ticket has come forward

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

"We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process while the usual checks are made.

“We are encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

"You can also buy and check your tickets in retail outlets.

"Playing online via the website or app also means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

"You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email [email protected]

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk.

