Win the top ten toys of Christmas 2019 before December 25

Have you heard of Boppi The Booty Shakin' Llama?

How about Juno the interactive baby elephant? Or a Blume Surprise Doll?

The top 10 Christmas toys for 2019 at The Entertainer with Georgina Lowiss. Picture: Chris Etchells

If there’s a little person in your life, these are items you need to be familiar with this week, as we officially step into the festive season.

But have no fear, whether you haven’t yet made a start on your Christmas shopping, or you still have just a few more items to find, we’re here to help.

This week we visited The Entertainer in Meadowhall Sheffield to chat with staff about what they believe will be ten of the top toys of Christmas 2019.

And what’s more we invited our two little reviewers, eight-year-old Isla and five-year-old Imogen, to unbox the toys, along with staff member Georgina Lowiss, and check them out ahead of the big day.

Watch our video to see the predicted toys of the season for yourself, up close and personal.

