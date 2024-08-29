WIN: Family tickets are up for grabs for Festival of Food And Drink

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A winning line-up of TV chefs have been announced for Nottinghamshire’s Festival of Food and Drink at Thoresby Park - and we have two family tickets to be won in our latest fantastic competition.

​Taking place on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, and back for its 11th year, the weekend will showcase a smorgasbord of more than 160 stalls of artisan food and drink, gifts, crafts, and homewares.

Guest chefs appearing this year will include Cooking with the Stars legend Rosemary Shrager; This Morning’s TV favourite Phil Vickery; best-selling cookery writer Rachel Allen; Iron Chef Winner Marcus Bean and two Great British Bake-Off stars, winner Matty Edgell and runner-up Josh Smalley.

The presenter of Aldi’s Next Big Thing, Chris Bavin, will host the cookery theatre over the entire weekend at Thoresby Park.

Chris Bavin is among those appearing at this year's event.

With some of the UK’s best street food vendors, bars, cocktails, and live music sessions throughout the day, you will never be short of things to do and see at this year’s Festival of Food And Drink, not forgetting the Kids Cookery School, Circus School and arts and crafts too.

The festival is also dog-friendly so visitors can bring their furry friends along with them to the venue.

For more on what’s in store you can go to @FestivalOfFoodandDrink or check out https://festivaloffoodanddrink.com/

However, to be in with a chance of winning one of two family tickets (two adults and two children) in our competition, answer the following question correctly: Name the presenter of Aldi’s Next Big Thing.

This year's event at Thoresby Park is not to to be missed by food fans in the area.

Make sure you email your answer, name, address and contact number to [email protected] by 9am on September 11 at the latest.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions are on our website.

Remember to mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your contact details on to the promoters.

The prize is for one family ticket only (two adults and two children, under six years free) per winner.

The prize is non-refundable.