WIN! Carly Paoli tickets and new album are up for grabs in fantastic competition

Classical crossover star Carly Paoli is to perform an eagerly-awaited concert at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on December 21 to celebrate Christmas when she will perform some songs from her new album The Christmas Collection, along with other festive treats.

​In our latest fantastic competition, we have teamed up with Mansfield-born soprano Carly to offer a great prize of a pair of tickets to her Albert Hall concert plus a signed copy of The Christmas Collection.

The eagerly-awaited album was released on November 8 via the Abiah record label and is a heartfelt celebration of Christmas, featuring 15 festive tracks that promise to bring holiday cheer to listeners around the world.

A true star of the classical and crossover genres, Carly Paoli has earned international acclaim with performances on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, sharing the spotlight with luminaries such as Andrea Bocelli, Elaine Paige, David Foster, Aled Jones and Alfie Boe.

Most recently, Carly performed at the Rockefeller Center’s iconic Rainbow Room in New York with Sir Rod Stewart in aid of The Kings Foundation.

Her impressive resume also includes performances for various members of the Royal Family at Windsor Castle and St. James’ Palace, and she was famously praised by Pope Francis, who when he heard her rendition of Ave Maria described her as having “the voice of an angel.”

Carly Paoli The Christmas Collection marks Carly’s first Christmas album, and it includes a delightful mix of Christmas classics and medleys, each infused with Carly’s signature elegance and emotive artistry. Highlights from the album include a duet with renowned American singer David Phelps on Hark The Herald Angels Sing, as well as cherished favourites such as O Holy Night, Bless Us All from The Muppet Christmas Carol, Somewhere in my Memory, the theme from Home Alone, Irving Berlin’s Let It Snow, Silent Night, Grown-Up Christmas List by David Foster, Believe from The Polar Express and My Christmas Dream which sees Carly duet with musical theatre star Rachel John.

The album also features two special medleys, Carol of the Christmas Bells and Christmas Medley, re-imagined with Paoli’s unique style.

“I’ve always been captivated by the magic and warmth of the Christmas season,” Paoli commented.

“This album is a celebration of that magic and a tribute to the joy and togetherness that define this time of year. I hope it brings as much joy to my listeners as it has brought to me in creating it.”

The concert at Nottingham’s Albert Hall is called Christmas With Carly Paoli and Friends.

It will feature special guest Rachel John, along with performances from local choirs Direction Theatre Arts from Chesterfield, where Carly trained and taught; the Hardy Alexandra Dance Company from Derby; and Razzamataz Theatre Schools.

Tickets are on sale now at https://carlypaoli.com/events/

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets for the concert and a signed copy of Carly’s new album, answer this question correctly: In which Nottinghamshire town was Carly Paoli born?

Email your answer, name, address and contact number to [email protected] by 9am on Friday, December 13.

Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final.

Full terms and conditions are on our website.

You will only be eligible to win the ticket prize if you mark on your entry that you consent to us passing your details on to the promoters.