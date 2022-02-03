WIN a perfect Valentine's Day prize - a fantastic spa session for two at the spectacular Ragdale Hall

Competition tickets are up for grabs for a wonderful trip to Ragdale Hall Spa.

Recently awarded ‘Best Retreat Spa’ in the Good Spa Awards 2021, Ragdale Hall is dedicated to your wellness, believing everyone needs breathing space from their world by taking time to press pause, realign and recharge.

On a Twilight Taster, you’ll enjoy the facilities, plus a 40-minute luxurious treatment and a two-course evening meal in the Verandah Bar.

Relax and unwind in the Twilight Bar, the perfect setting to reconnect with loved ones, after enjoying the spa and pools, before departing at 9.30pm.

The incredible rooftop infinity pool at Ragdale Hall

You’ll also have unlimited use of the rooftop infinity pool at its most magical time of the day.

All you’ll need to do is switch off and relax.

If you are not the lucky winner, then a Ragdale Hall gift voucher would be the perfect Valentine’s present. Available in monetary amounts from £25 or for days or overnight breaks, they are the ideal Valentine’s gift.

For more information, contact enquiries on 01664 433030 or visit our website on www.ragdalehall.co.uk

But to be in with a chance of winning the prize of the visit for two, answer the following question: Ragdale Hall Spa won Best Retreat Spa in which awards?

Email your answer, name, address and daytime contact number to [email protected] The closing date is midday on February 18.

Normal competition rules apply and can be found on our website. The editor’s decision is final.

The prize is supplied by the promoter. To be eligible, you MUST indicate you are happy for us to share your details.