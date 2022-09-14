Will pubs and restaurants be open on Monday, September 19, in Mansfield?

The UK’s longest-reigning monarch will be buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

This means that many businesses will be closed or operating under different opening times.

The team that run andwhynot and other venues in Mansfield have confirmed they will be closed.

Jono, Paul and all team at andwhynot said: “As a mark of respect for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to commemorate her incredible life and reign, all of our venues, including andwhynot, will be closed on Monday, September 19.

“We wish to give all our fantastic team the opportunity to be part of this historical national moment and pay their respects with the ones closest to them.

“As always, we are genuinely grateful for your continued support.”

1. andwhynot, Mansfield andwhynot in Leeming Street, Mansfield, will be closed on Monday, September 19, and will re-open from midday on Wednesday, September 21.

2. The Devonshire, Upper Langwith The Devonshire in Rectory Road, Upper Langwith, Mansfield, will be closed on Monday, September 19.

3. Canvas, Mansfield Canvas in Leeming Street, Mansfield, will be closed on Monday, September 19

4. The Lion at Farnsfield The Lion in Main Street, Farnsfield, will be closed on Monday, September 19.