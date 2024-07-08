Wildlife showcase event in Ollerton unites police and rural communities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community event that showcased efforts to tackle wildlife and rural crime has been hailed as “a great success”.

The annual event is a community-focused initiative that brings together rural hubs to foster positive relationships between police officers and the isolated communities they serve.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Rural and Wildlife Showcase took place at Rufford Abbey Country Park, near Ollerton, on June 29.

Children had the opportunity to dust for fingerprints, try on police uniforms and infrared goggles, and climb aboard different police vehicles.

A photo from the event shared by Nottinghamshire Police.

The free event also featured a range of crime-fighting demonstrations from the force’s drone and off-road bike teams for visitors to enjoy.

Families, farmers and rural communities turned out in their hundreds to support the event, with an estimated 2,000 total visitors across the afternoon, from toddlers to grandparents pitching up to create a friendly atmosphere.

Officers from across different force areas were joined by partners including the Environment Agency, the Royal Society of Horses, the National Farmers’ Union, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, and staff from the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.

The event was a great hit with attendees. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

Helen Ridley BEM, the force’s rural crime and wildlife partnerships manager, said: “Engaging with people from across Nottinghamshire and our rural communities is really important to us for building trust and confidence.

“This event was all about showcasing the hard work that is taking place amongst our rural communities and was the perfect opportunity for the public to learn more about our partner organisations who work alongside us.

“This event was a great way to educate and inform the public about rural issues and get the message across in an interactive way that people can enjoy as they learn, as well as providing people with the opportunity to engage and raise concerns that matter to them.

“It is always fantastic to work with our partners to improve our communities and create a safer Nottinghamshire.

“I would like to thank all our visitors and partners who helped enable the showcase and made this event such a fun day and a great success.