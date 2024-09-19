Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Halloween approaches, many people are embracing the 'spooky' spirit. But did you know that you can find several ghost stories in the historic forest surrounding us?

According to some researchers in the paranormal field, Sherwood Forest is supposedly one of the most haunted forests in the UK.

Tales from the forest over the centuries include folklore, hauntings, and the occult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Folklore

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A photo of a spooky tree in Sherwood Forest. It resembles a witch's cauldron, doesn't it?

One of the most famous figures associated with the forest is Robin Hood and his band of merry men.

Robin Hood is known for stealing from the rich and giving to the poor.

The folklore of Robin Hood also has close links with another long-standing folklore, The Green Man, dating back to the 17th century.

But did you know that along with this well-known folklore, there are other stories that stem from the forest?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

History of witchcraft

In terms of the occult, the area known as the ‘Bowl’ is rumoured to have been a site of witchcraft and rituals.

As shared by Notts TV in 2017, Lee Roberts, a professional ghost hunter from Sutton, said: “Sherwood Forest has a history of witchcraft.

“The bowl area of Sherwood Forest is a very haunted area – it was also known as a Medieval burial ground and also where people used to gather and do witchcraft back in the 18th and 17th Century.”

Hauntings

According to Nottingham-based Brookes Paranormal, who facilitate ghost walks across the county – several mediums and paranormal investigators have reported detecting the spirit of Robin Hood in the forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have also been numerous accounts of dark hooded druid figures walking the forest paths and among the trees, believed to be pagan worshippers from England's ancient past.

According to Brooke’s Paranormal website, the ghost of a White Lady has also been sensed in one part of the forest, along with the sounds of children laughing nearby.

Other ghost stories include reports of walkers hearing the sounds of shelling and gunfire, believed to be echoes of the Sherwood Foresters training for war.

During World War II, the forest was closely connected to the military.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Large parts of Sherwood Forest were taken over and used as ammunition stores, camps, prisoner of war camps, displaced persons camps, and training areas.

Have you ever experienced anything spooky while out in Sherwood Forest?