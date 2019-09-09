Why Kirkby's Wetherspoon is set to slash its prices for one day only

Kirkby's Wetherspoon is set to cut the price of its food and drink by 7.5 per cent for one day only.

The Regent in Kingsway, on Diamond Avenue is cutting the cost of its prices to support Tax Equality Day.

The Regent.

The day aims to highlight the benefit of a VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

So, for example, the total price of a meal and drinks for an individual will be reduced from £10 to £9.25 on Thursday, September 19.

At present all food and drink in pubs is subject to 20 per cent VAT, compared to supermarkets which benefit from a zero VAT rate on most food.

As a result, supermarkets are able to use that saving to sell alcohol at a discounted price.

Craig Stonier, the pub's manager, said: "We are proud to support the campaign to reduce the level of VAT within the hospitality industry.

"Customers coming to The Regent on the day will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"We are keen to highlight the amount customers could save if VAT in pubs was lowered permanently."