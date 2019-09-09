Why actors were performing in Newstead Abbey last weekend

Mansfield Operatic Society were at the historic site filming silent movie extracts for its up coming production of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ at Mansfield Palace Theatre. Putting on giant white wigs, frills and lace they acted out ‘The Royal Rascal’, which is a film shown in the original 1952's film, and is a melodrama play where good triumphs over evil. The extracts filmed at Newstead will support the on stage show which features Hollywood classics ‘Good Morning’ and ‘Make ‘em laugh’, to capture the last days of silent movies before they gave way to 'talkies'. Carolyn Frith, leading lady in the upcoming ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ production said: "It was wonderful to act in the grounds of Newstead Abbey in front of the passing general public who were very supportive during the film takes and seemed to enjoy the action." The period costumes were arranged by Amy Shaw, Cassey Brough Savage, Pam Frith and Carolyn Frith, members of the society, courtesy of Jolly Jesters in Alfreton and Chameleons Fancy Dress Shop in Retford. Ally Sadler, who directed the piece said: ‘Performing these silent movie extracts in these beautiful settings of Newstead Abbey has really brought the arts to the community of Mansfield and heightened our links between the Abbey and the society. Look out for more events promoting the show soon." The production of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ will be preformed at the theatre on Leeming Street, Mansfield in March 2020. Tickets are available at the Palace's ticket office.

Carolyn Frith, Sean Curtis.

Sean Curtis.

Helen Mumby puts the beauty spots onto Carolyn Frith.

Sean Curtis.

