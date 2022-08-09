The plea is being made as the Trust, which runs King’s Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark Hospitals, opens nominations for its annual People’s Award category which gives the public a unique opportunity to publicly thank staff for their dedication and commitment.

The People’s Award is due to be one of 18 awards presented at the Trust’s annual Excellence Awards event, which is due to be held as a virtual celebration of NHS staff and volunteers on Friday, October 7.

The annual ceremony, which is funded entirely thanks to contributions from generous corporate sponsors and charitable donations, aims to celebrate the Trust’s army of staff and volunteers – including everyone from doctors, nurses and surgeons to porters, cleaners and other support staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood Forest Hospitals Trust runs King's Mill Hospital

The public ‘People’s Award’ aims to recognise their efforts over the past year, including for their work during the pandemic to keep essential services running, reduce waiting times and continue to provide the best possible care to patients.

The Trust’s chief executive, Paul Robinson, said: “Colleagues across our NHS have been working hard throughout the pandemic to keep essential services running and to provide the best possible care for patients.

“So much of their work goes on behind-the-scenes, so this is our opportunity to really celebrate their work and all that they have achieved.

“We would love for the patients and local communities we serve to join those celebrations by putting forward their nominations for my colleagues who they think have gone above-and-beyond the call of duty and who they think deserve special recognition.”

The People’s Award gives members of the public a unique opportunity to nominate staff for recognition, with the award attracting dozens of nominations each year.

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Sunday, August 21.

Paper nomination forms are also available on request by emailing [email protected] or by collecting from the main receptions at the Trust’s King’s Mill and Newark Hospitals.