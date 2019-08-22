Which Nottinghamshire town is the sexiest?

Newark is Nottinghamshire's sexiest town, according to a new sex map.

Lovehoney, the UK’s biggest sex toy retailer, has created an Interactive UK Sex Map which allows users to search for a city, town or county to discover just how sexy where they live really is.

Nottingham was 25th, Retford was 252nd, Mansfield was 257th, and Worksop was 349th.

Newark was the highest ranking Nottinghamshire town at 14th out of of 720 locations in the UK which was headed by Dagenham in Greater London.

Lovehoney product director, Bonny Hall, said: “Spending on sexual pleasure in Nottinghamshire is slightly above the national average.

“All our data shows that couples with great sex lives enjoy higher overall levels of happiness.

“Couples who have been in settled relationships for years are looking for new ways to spice things up and they are increasingly choosing to experiment together with sex toys for the first time.

“The map allows you to look up anywhere in the UK, so you can see how sexy your town is and compare to other locations in Nottinghamshire or across the whole country.”

The figures are based on Lovehoney’s extensive data on the UK’s sexual behaviour.

The full UK Sex Map can be found here.