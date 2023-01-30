Which Mansfield and Ashfield schools will be affected by teacher strikes this week?

About 300,000 teachers and support staff members in England and Wales who are members of the National Education Union were balloted for action – with 90.4 per cent voting in favour of strike action.

The Government has offered teachers a 5 per cent rise, but the unions say teachers pay has actually fallen by 23 per cent over the past 10 years and is demanding a pay rise of 12 per cent for its members.

As a result, teachers in Nottinghamshire will be on strike on February 1 and March 1, 15 and 16.

Intake Farm Primary School and Nursery in Mansfield.

The Department for Education has said headteachers will be expected to take “all reasonable steps” to keep schools open for as many pupils as possible during strike action.

How will this affect our schools in Mansfield and Ashfield? – Here’s what we know so far.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust, which runs Outwood Academy Kirkby, has announced plans for partial closure ahead of the industrial action.

A spokesperson said: “While we respect our colleagues' choice to take industrial action in the form of strikes, we have a responsibility to keep our schools open to the maximum number of children that our staffing levels will safely allow.

Many schools across Nottinghamshire are expected to close or partially close.

“All of our Nottinghamshire academies – Outwood Academy Kirkby, Outwood Academy Portland and Outwood Academy Valley – will be open to Year 11 and all vulnerable students as normal on Wednesday February 1, the first day of the NEU strike action.

“Additionally, we have made arrangements for lunch to be available for any child on free school meals.”

Meanwhile, Sutton Road Primary School and Nursery in Mansfield will withdraw three classes on the day, affecting children in Years 4, 5 and 6.

Nicola Davies, executive headteacher, wrote to parents: “It is our intention to try our best to keep the school open to as many classes as we can, but due to reduced capacity and the need to ensure we maintain safe staffing to pupil ratios, we will not be able to remain open to all.”

Following suit is Intake Farm Primary School, on Armstrong Road, Mansfield.

Julian Fieldwick, headteacher, said: “If a teacher strikes on any, or all of these days, I will make the decision to close that particular class or classes. This is because currently we don’t have the staffing capacity to enable classes to be taught with the necessary staffing ratios. We also don’t have the room to accommodate more than one class per room.

“On each of the strike days, please keep a close eye on your phone at 8am, as we will text you asap if your child’s class has to close. All unaffected classes will remain open as usual.

“As a consequence of the striking, I would urge parents to organise child care on these days in case your child’s class is affected.”

The Samworth Church Academy in Mansfield has also planned partial closures.

The school wrote to parents: “At this stage, the strike action will mean that the academy will be closed to pupils in Year 9 and 10 on these days.

“We recommend that you begin to make alternative childcare arrangements for these days.

“It is unlikely that we will be able to provide any Teams lessons for students on those days but students should complete any homework and tasks set and already made available by their teachers wherever possible.”

Redgate Primary Academy in Mansfield will be affected and parents have been individually informed about the impact of the strikes.

A spokesman said: “Parents have been contacted about strike action on Wednesday February 1. Should you have any concerns please contact the school office.”

Meanwhile, Abbey Primary School in Forest Town has announced it will not be affected by the strikes.

Headteacher Kim Wakefield wrote to parents: “Having liaised with the staff team, I am now in a position to inform you that on this occasion, the proposed strike action has not affected our school and therefore all pupils should attend as normal on Wednesday, February 1.”

St Mary Magdalene CE Primary School in Sutton will also remain open as usual.