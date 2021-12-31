Where your Christmas tree can be recycled in Mansfield and Ashfield

And while, traditionally, there are still several days of Christmas left –Twelfth Night is Wednesday, January 5 – many people are already taking down the decorations and packing up the festivities for another year.

While fake, plastic trees can be put away for re-use, many residents are left with real Christmas trees needing disposal.

Ashfield Council will be collecting real Christmas trees in the week beginning January 10.

Real Christmas trees can be recycled.

Collections will take place in Sutton on Monday, January 10, in Kirkby the following day, January 11, and in rural areas of the district on Thursday, January 13.

Collections can be booked by emailing [email protected] or by calling 0800 183 8484.

A council spokesman said: “We ask that trees more than six-feet tall are cut down before collection, to fit in the back of the lorry.

“Due to Covid, we are asking customers to leave their Christmas trees out for collection 72 hours before the collection is due to take place. This is a health and safety measure for our collection crews.”

Alternatively, real, cut Christmas trees can be recycled at any of Nottinghamshire Council’s recycling centres.

The centres are open daily, from 8am-4pm, throughout January, although they are closed on New Year’s Day.

Centres include:

Bilsthorpe Recycling Centre, Brailwood Road, Bilsthorpe; Kirkby Recycling Centre, Sidings Road, Lowmoor Industrial Estate, Kirkby; Mansfield Recycling Centre, Kestral Park, Kestral Road, Mansfield; Warsop Recycling Centre, Oakfield Lane, Warsop.